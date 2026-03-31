NetSuite announces new MCP Apps for AI Connector Service, allowing users to access financial data directly within Claude

Oracle NetSuite has announced a slew of new AI connectors to help customers integrate AI tools within their NetSuite environments more easily.

The ERP giant is expanding NetSuite AI Connector Service, its protocol-driven AI integration platform that provides customers with support connecting their own AI assistants to NetSuite via the model context protocol (MCP) .

Unveiled at its regional SuiteConnect London event, NetSuite MCP Apps will allow users to access NetSuite data through their chosen AI assistant, with familiar user interfaces including filters, forms, and selectors.

In a demo, a user was shown asking Anthropic’s Claude to pull up data on all accounts that are overdue by 30 days or more and turn this data into a comprehensive dashboard.

During the process, the user can see the NetSuite tools that Claude is calling, as well as the code being generated for the dashboard.

NetSuite noted that MCP Apps will also work with AI services including Gemini and ChatGPT, as well as a range of other compliant AI assistants.

“Nothing exemplifies agility more than the ability to connect the AI tool you choose directly to NetSuite,” said Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP at Oracle NetSuite, in the event’s opening keynote.

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“This solution allows leading AI assistants to interact directly with your NetSuite environment in a secure and governed way. It's powered by the model context protocol or MCP, which creates a structure bridge between AI models and enterprise applications, and the same capability works across multiple AI assistants so you're not locked into a single model or vendor.”

The circular economy non-profit, EAL Green, which repurposes corporate excess inventory and uses the returns for college scholarships, is using the AI Connector to log inventory through multimodal input.

EAL Green workers can upload images to Claude, which identifies the photographed product, logs it in NetSuite, and updates the inventory.

NetSuite touts AI Connector Service Companion

Another new feature is the NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion, a package of instructions and context that helps users deploy AI without prompt engineering experience and ensures connected large language models (LLMs) understand NetSuite and finance workflows.

This includes NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion Skills, which equip connected AI models with instructions and context specific to NetSuite, as well as Prompt Library, a collection of over 100 prompt templates for easily accessing financial data.

Using the new MCP Apps, users can access the Prompt Library through a graphical interface rather than text prompts. For example, a business user can ask Claude to create a new sales order, and be shown a NetSuite graphical interface directly within the Claude client.

Additionally, users can now apply pre-configured MCP rules to connected AI assistants, including existing NetSuite security profiles or ‘roles’ such as CFO, Accounts Receivable Analyst, or Treasury Analyst.

“This Companion helps deliver a world-class AI experience, and helps these assistant

“With the companion, teams can use AI more reliably and consistently across finance operations,” said Goldberg, adding that the Prompt Library sits at the very core of the service.

In another demo, focused on NetSuite AI Connector Service for Analytics Warehouse, a user was shown asking Claude to discover trends in their accounts receivable data within NetSuite. They could then ask Claude to help them generate a dashboard within the Analytics Warehouse.

“So with this AI connected service for Analytics Warehouse, you can scale your analytics use cases across more teams, you can bring in

NetSuite AI Connector Service Companion and the NetSuite AI Connector Service for NetSuite Analytics Warehouse are currently available in English and the firm is targeting further languages in a later release.

MCP Apps are planned for the next release of MCP Standard Tools SuiteApp.

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