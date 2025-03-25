NetSuite targets UK customer productivity gains with new AI tools

Oracle NetSuite has announced new AI tools and features for UK customers aimed at supercharging productivity.

The new features will enable users to automate tasks such as data entry and financial operations, and boost operational efficiency.

Announcements include greater control over Text Enhance, the company’s AI tool for filling out forms, item descriptions, and emails using company data as context, as well as automatic financial exception detection via a dedicated tool.

NetSuite made the announcements live at its SuiteConnect London 2025 event, held in Westminster.

Text Enhance was made available in the UK in 2024 , allowing businesses in the region to reduce the manual toil of filling out forms across their NetSuite environment.

Via the newly-announced Prompt Studio, developers will be able to manually configure the suggestions, tone, and level of creativity that their company’s instance of Text Enhance offers in its output.

Similarly, a new Prompt Management API will go further by giving customers and partners - including the SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) and NetSuite Alliance Partner Program - the ability to control Text Enhance prompts.

NetSuite identified the API as a key tool for partners to bring more generative AI features to its offerings down the line.

The company’s new agentic AI offering, NetSuite Financial Exception Management agent, works to continuously analyze financial data in a customer’s NetSuite environment to flag anomalous entries that warrant investigation.

The company said it can then provide insights and suggestions for resolving issues.

“Organizations in the UK are looking to AI to help them be more productive and do more with less, but knowing where to start can be overwhelming,” said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president at Oracle NetSuite.

“With our AI built in, not bolted on and by offering it at no additional cost, NetSuite is helping customers reduce the barrier to entry and quickly and easily benefit from the latest advancements to gain deeper insights and boost efficiency.”

NetSuite eyes analytics gains for UK customers

In addition to its new agentic offering coming to the UK, NetSuite announced the region will also benefit from its SuiteAnalytics Assistant, which can deliver insights to business data based on natural language prompts.

The service securely draws on customer workbook data to provide actionable insights and help customers with data-driven decisions.

At its annual SuiteWorld 2024 conference , NetSuite showed a demo in which SuiteAnalytics Assistant answered questions about why a company had experienced a recent increase in sales, whether it has enough inventory to meet demand, and was then able to share its answers with the user’s colleagues.

Another headline announcement from the event is NetSuite SuiteSuccess Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Edition. This is a pre-configured offering intended to help customers with inventory management, project management, and simplified revenue management.

“We’re seeing more and more businesses that offer both products and services, which adds a new level of complexity,” said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president at Oracle NetSuite.

“Modern businesses with diverse revenue streams need to connect data and automate processes across their financials, inventory, sales operations, and more.”

NetSuite’s new SuiteSuccess Edition is designed to address the unique needs of our customers in the UK with hybrid business models, helping them to streamline business processes, improve efficiency, and expand insights,” Goldberg added.