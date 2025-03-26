‘Every feature that comes into NetSuite over the coming years is going to have AI’: NetSuite’s Evan Goldberg on the future of the platform and how AI will drive customer success

AI will form a key component of the NetSuite platform moving forward, with leaders at the firm having told ITPro it’s working hard to keep AI accessible and to collaborate with partners to expand capabilities.

Throughout its SuiteConnect London 2025 event, the company announced a slew of AI offerings for UK customers across key tasks like financial exception, data entry, and supply chain analytics.

Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP at Oracle NetSuite told ITPro that across all the tools, NetSuite has avoided the industry standard of billing AI as separate products or add-ons and instead focused on making it as seamless and integral as possible.

“Notice we didn’t put AI in the name because every feature that comes into NetSuite over the coming years is going to have AI in some shape or form,” said Goldberg.

“So it’s redundant, or unnecessary, to put AI in the name of these features. And then we don’t have a name for the overall AI editions of NetSuite that some other companies have chosen to do, again because we think it’s intrinsic to everything. A business system that does not have AI built into it is not going to make sense.”

Goldberg said NetSuite’s increased use of natural language throughout the platform should make using AI more seamless. He also pointed to the strong potential of the company’s partner ecosystem to create new AI features within NetSuite.

NetSuite announced Prompt Management API and Generative AI for SuiteScript API at the event, two new tools that give independent software vendors (ISVs) in the SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) and channel partners in the NetSuite Alliance Partner Program sweeping access to customize existing NetSuite AI tools.

These new features will enable users to introduce new chatbots to NetSuite and use LLMs from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for third-party SuiteApps.

“The way we talk about it is ‘built-in, not bolted on’, we don't want it to be confined in the side or added in in a peripheral way, it’s an intrinsic part of NetSuite,” said Patrick Puck, GVP, Product Strategy, Engineering and Design at Oracle NetSuite in conversation with ITPro.

“Another way of saying it is there is no NetSuite without AI. It’s part of the system.”

NetSuite hopes that in the future, the SDN will come up with new innovations for its platform, working closely with the company in a collaborative effort to improve the overall customer experience.

NetSuite’s AI offerings are underpinned by OCI, which provides the firm with the scalability needed to provide free AI features to all of its customers. In her keynote speech, Nicky Tozer, SVP, EMEA at Oracle NetSuite, hailed Oracle’s $5 billion investment in UK cloud infrastructure as a major step to making AI more available to UK businesses.

AI adoption is growing but not yet mature

At repeated points throughout SuiteConnect London 2025, leaders stressed to ITPro that many of NetSuite’s customers are only just adopting AI into their business processes.

“I think it's mixed but I do still think that there are an awful lot of customers, and companies in general, who know it's good for them, they know it's going to improve productivity and insights, but they haven't yet necessarily worked out how it's going to add value for them,” Tozer told ITPro in response to a question on overall customer readiness.

Tozer pointed to the opening keynote at the event, in which leaders from handwash and giftsets brand Baylis & Harding, large machinery parts seller Astrak, and fashion brand Scamp & Dude discussed how NetSuite is helping them scale their respective businesses.

While all of the customers onstage registered interest in the potential for NetSuite’s AI offerings to improve their productivity, all were in the early stages of AI adoption rather than reaching AI maturity.

Finding the resources for AI adoption can be a challenge for smaller businesses and defining the value of AI adoption to one’s company can be difficult in advance. Tozer acknowledged this and added that NetSuite’s customers have to balance new projects with their focus on scaling up.

“So perhaps it’s more that they’ve either tried it and not been able to quantify it, or they’re still working on finding something that’s truly valuable,” Tozer told ITPro.

“Which, again, is why I think if you can spoon feed it to them almost for those first few projects, then they can really see the value and free up time for their own specific projects.

Goldberg pointed out how tools like NetSuite Text Enhance, which generates text for forms on the platform, produce measurable improvements such as whether sales representatives are able to handle more cases per day.

Other tools like NetSuite’s new Financial Exception Management agent, he said, create value in a way that’s harder to quantify.

NetSuite is encouraging its customers to try out its tools to discover this value for themselves.

Lottie Comfort, senior finance manager at Scamp & Dude, said that SuiteAnalytics would help her team meet report requests they receive on a regular basis and also to make data more accessible to non-finance members of her organization.

“Having that, being able to literally cut and paste that message into that function will be really powerful for us, to do it off the cuff, but also for them to be able to do it themselves,”

Goldberg told ITPro that although he couldn’t rule out the potential of partners using NetSuite’s systems in ways that could strain its compute resources, there is “definitely not” a plan to introduce a price-per-token model for AI outputs. This is the standard model in public cloud AI.

As it expands its AI services with more customizability and at a wider scale, Tozer said NetSuite is looking for greater AI adoption from its UK customers in 2025.

“The UK’s a really key market for us, outside of North America but also in EMEA it’s the largest, so to make sure that we get that adoption going here to take advantage of what will be an exciting market this year.”