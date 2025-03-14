Open source security in the spotlight as UK gov publishes fresh guidance

News
By published

Businesses should follow these four fundamental steps to keep a handle on open source security risks

Programming code and big data wave on a black background.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UK government has issued guidance on how organizations should manage their use of open source software (OSS) components and mitigate supply chain risks, as thousands of open source vulnerabilities leave businesses at risk.

Combining guidance from international governments, industry, and academia, the report from the Department of Science, Information, and Technology (DSIT) offers advice on the usage, production, security, and licensing of open source software.

The recommendations, which the report said were selected as the most appropriate for organizations of any size and sector, comprise four best practices it claimed constitute a ‘proportionate and reasonable approach to OSS risk management”.

Firstly, DSIT recommends that businesses should establish an internal OSS policy around managing the adoption of OSS components. Creating a software bill of materials (SBOM) is also essential for tracking OSS components and their various dependencies.

Similarly, organizations should ensure they are continuously monitoring their software supply chain using software composition analysis (SCA) tools to identify vulnerabilities in their codebase or any potential licensing issues.

The report also urged businesses to actively engage with the OSS community, which it says will “attract new talent, level the competitive playing field, foster innovation, improve reputation, and ensure high-quality OSS components and a sustainable OSS ecosystem”.

In addition, DSIT strongly recommends adopting tools to automate OSS management to alleviate time and resource constraints that may fall on smaller organizations.

DSIT report lacks detail on vulnerability management

Chris Hughes, chief security advisor at Endor Labs and cyber innovation fellow at CISA, said he was impressed by the broad and comprehensive range of guidance it has distilled from various resources.

However, he cautioned that some organizations may be overwhelmed by the measures the report suggests and advised they should start with the most basic recommendations before moving forward.

Hughes also noted that the report did not provide specific details on vulnerability management practices that firms will have to familiarize themselves with to mitigate flaws and software supply risks.

“While it touches on vulnerability management and prioritization it didn’t go into much depth in terms of key modern specifics. Examples such as reachability, known exploitation, exploitation probability and organizational context were lacking,” he explained.

“Organizations need to make these improvements to be able to sift through the noisy nature of the vulnerability landscape, especially when it comes to OSS.”

Open source security concerns linger

Open source security has become a growing risk exposing organizations to cyber attacks - and one that has traditionally been neglected by many businesses.

A recent study from Black Duck found that 86% of codebases contained open source vulnerabilities, with 81% being classified as critical risks, marking a 7% increase on last year’s figures.

The report concluded that the growth in open source vulnerabilities suggests developer organizations are unable to track the vast number of software dependencies they’re using, and not prioritizing the remediation of these flaws accordingly.

This underscores the importance of implementing SCA tools, SBOMs, and similar measures to track and identify vulnerabilities in your organization, Black Duck noted.

MORE FROM ITPRO

TOPICS
Solomon Klappholz
Solomon Klappholz
Staff Writer

Solomon Klappholz is a Staff Writer at ITPro. He has experience writing about the technologies that facilitate industrial manufacturing which led to him developing a particular interest in IT regulation, industrial infrastructure applications, and machine learning.

More about open source
Landing page for the DeepSeek R1 website pictured on a smartphone held in a person&#039;s hand.

‘Awesome for the community’: DeepSeek open sourced its code repositories, and experts think it could give competitors a scare
Cyber security concept image showing digitized padlock on a network interface with source code.

86% of enterprise codebases contain open source vulnerabilities
Cartoon-style recruitment concept image showing male job candidate sitting across desk from female hiring manage during an interview.

Tech talent shortages mean firms are scrapping traditional recruitment strategies
See more latest
Most Popular
Cartoon-style recruitment concept image showing male job candidate sitting across desk from female hiring manage during an interview.
Tech talent shortages mean firms are scrapping traditional recruitment strategies
Agentic AI concept image showing human brain split in two halves, with one side digitized on a grid pattern and the other illuminated in yellow with brainwaves emitting.
National Grid investment wing backs AI startups to boost energy efficiency
Layoffs concept image showing line of cartoon-style laid-off workers leaving an office space with belongings in cardboard boxes.
Laid-off workers are ditching full-time work: 70% of staff caught up in brutal layoffs opted for part-time roles and freelance gigs – and flexibility was the big appeal for many
Agentic AI concept image showing a digitized human brain in purple color with interconnected data points.
AI is now vital to MSP growth, but adoption challenges could hamper success
UK map concept art showing digitized UK landmass outline in blue.
UK firms are pulling ahead of EU competitors in the AI race – here's why
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking on stage during an event at the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US.
‘The entire forecasting business process changed’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Excel changed the game for enterprises in 1985 – he’s confident AI tools will do the same
Medusa statue bust on white background
CISA issues warning over Medusa ransomware after 300 victims from critical sectors impacted
Logo of Microsoft, developer of the Remote Desktop app, pictured on a billboard on top of a building.
Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app – here are three alternatives you can try instead
Neon lightning supported on a concrete wall
300 days under the radar: How Volt Typhoon eluded detection in the US electric grid for nearly a year
SailPoint logo and branding pictured on signage during the company&#039;s initial public offering at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
SailPoint shakes up MSP program to target smaller enterprises