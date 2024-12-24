Black Duck continues leadership expansion with double hire

Application security provider Black Duck has announced the appointments of Ishpreet Singh as chief information officer (CIO) and Bruce Jenkins as its new chief information security officer (CISO).

Black Duck, which formerly operated under the Synopsys Software Integrity Group name, said the double appointment marks the next stage of its expansion plans as it looks to optimize business processes, improve operational efficiency, and drive long-term profitability.

An experienced technology industry veteran, Singh joins the business with more than 20 years’ experience in strategic development and solution implementation.

Most recently, he held the role of global CIO at Qualys, as well as served on the Evanta CIO Governing Body, and is a member of CNBC’s Executive Technology Council.

In his new role as global CIO at Black Duck, Singh will lead the firm’s technology strategy, working to align tech initiatives with business objectives to drive its digital transformation, as well as implement an AI strategy to further growth and scalability.

He will also oversee enterprise security to ensure the development and maintenance of a resilient cybersecurity framework, Black Duck said.

“Black Duck is in a unique position as a newly independent organization with an impressive track record, the broadest portfolio in the market, and rapid growth potential,” commented Singh.

“I'm thrilled to join a team in which such exciting potential stands ahead to craft a strong vision through robust IT solutions.

“Software truly enables innovation, and it is my mission to ensure we take our business and the needs of our customers to new heights when it comes to building trust into software at the speed businesses demand.”

With nearly 25 years’ experience in physical, IT, and software security, Bruce Jenkins has also been appointed as CISO to lead Black Duck’s cybersecurity program and strategy – which includes on-premises products, cloud solutions, IT infrastructure, as well as the supply chain.

Prior to his new role, Jenkins led the firm’s internal product security, incident response, and risk and compliance strategy under its former name, and through its transition into Black Duck.

Previously, he also oversaw product security strategy, policy, and best practices at Micro Focus, and is a 28-year US Air Force veteran. Jenkins is also co-chair of the National Defense Industrial Association Cyber Supply Chain Committee.

“My primary focus is on taking a pragmatic path to the development and delivery of resilient, secure-by-design solutions that maintain the safety, reliability, and security of our business operations, and earning the trust of our customers,” Jenkins said.

The double executive hire follows Black Ducks appointment of Sean Forkan as chief revenue officer last month. Commenting on its latest leadership additions, Black Duck CEO Jason Schmitt said the experienced pair were an “ideal fit” for the company as it looks to continue its growth journey.

“Appointing proven leaders to continually heighten Black Duck’s information technology and information security strategies is essential for us to bolster our organization's innovation and stability,” he said.