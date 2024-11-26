Webinar: Foster high-quality embedded software development

Watch this webinar to gain insights from Qt Group's recent commissioned study on platform engineering, conducted by Forrester Consulting, which surveyed over 300 embedded software decision-makers.

Learn how platform engineering can deliver higher-quality software more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Agenda:

Market Trends

Platform Engineering Becomes Appealing to Embedded Developers

Existing Platform Strategies Fall Short of Expectations

The Path to Advance Your Organization's Platform Strategy

Key Recommendations

Hear from Maurice Kalinowski from Qt Group and guest speaker Diego Lo Giudice, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester, as they discuss the study's key findings on the benefits, maturity, and challenges of engineering platforms.

