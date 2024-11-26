Webinar: Foster high-quality embedded software development
Discover the latest trends and pain points of platform engineering in embedded software
Watch this webinar to gain insights from Qt Group's recent commissioned study on platform engineering, conducted by Forrester Consulting, which surveyed over 300 embedded software decision-makers.
Learn how platform engineering can deliver higher-quality software more efficiently and cost-effectively.
Agenda:
- Market Trends
- Platform Engineering Becomes Appealing to Embedded Developers
- Existing Platform Strategies Fall Short of Expectations
- The Path to Advance Your Organization's Platform Strategy
- Key Recommendations
Hear from Maurice Kalinowski from Qt Group and guest speaker Diego Lo Giudice, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester, as they discuss the study's key findings on the benefits, maturity, and challenges of engineering platforms.
Provided by Qt Group
