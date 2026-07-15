4 key considerations in modernizing industrial controls

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4 key considerations in modernizing industrial controls
(Image credit: Red Hat)

This checklist examines the modernization of industrial controls. It focuses on 4 key considerations: centralized, scalable management; security and compliance tools; integrated data management; and open source architecture. Red Hat explains the importance of rapid innovation, keeping up with technology, ease of adoption, and scaling solutions with business needs to remain competitive. Download this checklist to learn about the benefits of a Red Hat approach to open source application modernization.

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