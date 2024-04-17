Accelerating revenue with IBM
Increase your impact and grow new revenue streams
IBM is investing in the accelerated business growth of interested partners. Watch this webinar to learn how to capitalize on available IBM investments inclusive of a pipeline ignition offer that will jumpstart your revenue generation with IBM today.
Our online session will share how you can capitalize on IBM’s industry-leading technology, inclusive of Watsonx platform for generative AI, Observability/Finops, CyberSecurity, workload transformation, data modernization and Sustainability.
You will also learn how partners can take advantage of the IBM Partner Plus program, unlocking enhanced business acceleration benefits.
What you will learn:
- Aggressively grow your pipeline with available IBM investments and resources.
- Build a practice with IBM’s technology and solutions
- Unlock extraordinary gtm, education and growth benefits
- Drive demand with ready-made marketing campaigns
Watch now
Provided by IBM
