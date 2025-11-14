AI Code Guardrails: A Practical Guide for Secure Rollout

In today's fast-paced development environment, AI coding assistants like GitHub, Copilot, and Google Gemini Code Assist are revolutionizing how we code. However, with the benefits come new challenges, particularly in managing the 27% of AI-generated code that can contain vulnerabilities.

This cheat sheet provides you with the tools and strategies to boost productivity, manage security risks, and implement effective guardrails to ensure your AI-generated code is both efficient and secure.