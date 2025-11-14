AI Code Guardrails: A Practical Guide for Secure Rollout

AI Code Guardrails: A Practical Guide for Secure Rollout
(Image credit: Snyk)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

In today's fast-paced development environment, AI coding assistants like GitHub, Copilot, and Google Gemini Code Assist are revolutionizing how we code. However, with the benefits come new challenges, particularly in managing the 27% of AI-generated code that can contain vulnerabilities.

This cheat sheet provides you with the tools and strategies to boost productivity, manage security risks, and implement effective guardrails to ensure your AI-generated code is both efficient and secure.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Introducing the AI Readiness Framework: Secure AI Driven Development
    Introducing the AI Readiness Framework: Secure AI Driven Development

    whitepaper

  • Modern DevSecOps: 6 Best Practices for AI-Accelerated Development | Cheat Sheet
    Modern DevSecOps: 6 Best Practices for AI-Accelerated Development | Cheat Sheet

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸