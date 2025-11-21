The Data Activation Guide for Commerce

Data is the new gold. It’s how commerce teams gain a deeper understanding of customers, the driving force behind personalization at scale, and the fuel that powers AI and automation. However, a staggering 81% of business leaders struggle with data fragmentation and silos. The solution? Data intelligence. Simply put: Data intelligence refers to the tools and methods your business uses to gain insights from all the information you collect. It includes the technology you use to unify data, harmonize it, ensure that it’s trusted, and power the AI and applications you use every day.

This is what makes it possible, efficient, and cost-effective to build richer, more personalized digital experiences for your customers. At a time when 65% of customers expect companies to adapt to their changing needs and preferences, actionable data has never been more important. Data-driven companies outperform their competition: Their customers are more loyal, conversion rates are higher, and their teams are more productive.

So, how can commerce teams use data intelligence to propel business forward? Here’s everything you need to know about data intelligence tools and strategies to drive success.