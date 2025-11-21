Al Agents: Unlocking growth and innovation in the tech industry
See how you can fuel the future with data-driven, agentic AI solutions.
High interest rates, decreased investments, and lower overall spending is forcing tech industry leaders to shift priorities. The growth-at-all-costs mindset has given way to one that emphasise efficiency, customer retention, and cost savings. Many leaders are looking to AI, specifically agentic AI, in the hopes that it will help them unlock efficient growth so that they can continue to innovate and serve their customers. Read the guide to discover how:
- A strong data foundation is paramount. 94% of leaders feel that their organisation should be getting more out of their data.
- Workers and industry leaders believe AI can help drive efficiency. Nearly 50%of rank-and-file workers and over 50% of leaders trust AI to do some of their work and are already offloading tasks to AI.
- Investment in AI-powered solutions across sales, marketing, and customer experience is a strategic and efficient way to drive sustainable growth. 75% of AI’s value lies in the front office.
- AI can work with employees and help them win time back. Agentic AI has the potential to deflect up to 50% of service cases.
