How to Get Started with Agentforce
Create your own autonomous AI service agent with our step-by-step guide.
In this guide, you’ll find detailed instructions to get started in Agentforce. Follow the steps to:
- Define the key components that make an AI agent work
- Set the topics and actions for your agent to do a job accurately
- Monitor and iterate on agent responses
- Deploy your agent with confidence
