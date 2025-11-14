Secure by Design with the Snyk AI Trust Platform
AI coding assistants are transforming software development, but with a new class of risks. Studies show that nearly 30 to 55% of AI-generated code contains vulnerabilities, reflecting a trade-off between productivity and secure coding practices. This cheat sheet provides a practical, step-by-step approach to deploying AI development tools securely and scalably. Whether your teams are just experimenting or already widely deploying these tools, you can implement the right guardrails to ensure innovation doesn't come at the expense of trust.
This cheat sheet will help you:
- Benchmark and grow your AI security posture with a step-by-step maturity model
- Embed guardrails directly into IDE, PR, and CI/CD workflows to secure code at inception
- Track adoption and remediation metrics that prove effectiveness without slowing delivery velocity
