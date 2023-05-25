AI inferencing with AMD EPYC™ processors

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a prominent part of business modernization, supporting organizations to detect anomalies in business processes and predict customer needs.

The AI lifecycle is split into training - where data is fed through models in order to recognise patterns - and inference - where, once the training is achieved, processing power is required to process data in real time; and in order for developers to use AI models across industries, they need to be able to move seamlessly between these training and inferencing operations.

This whitepaper introduces AMD EPYC™ processors, and how a unified inferencing model can support AI development and deployment, and help your business gain the power and flexibility it needs to enhance your AI lifecycle.

Provided by AMD