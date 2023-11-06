Let's rethink customer service
Discover new ways to improve your customer service process
John Thomas, Vice President and Data & AI Practice Lead at IBM Expert Labs said "We’ve all been in the situation where we press 2, explain everything, get routed to someone else, explain everything again, and get put on hold.”
This scenario is only too common, which is why IBM is inviting leaders to reimagine these processes.
This resource from IBM outlines three approaches for designing a winning customer service experience using AI and automation, and explains how they can deliver significant and immediate ROI, as well as improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.
View this resource now for some initial thought starters and tips to successfully jumpstart your customer service transformation project.
Provided by IBM
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.