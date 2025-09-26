Atera - Autonomous IT, made real with AI

Atera’s IT Autopilot for Limitless IT

Ready to revolutionize your IT? “All in on AI: Clearing the path to limitless IT,” is your guide from Atera - the only fully autonomous IT solution - to understand how AI is transforming the industry

AI is set to be bigger than the internet, with forecasts suggesting it could boost global GDP by almost $7 trillion over the next decade. It’s already used by 75% of knowledge workers. For IT, this means streamlining workflows, reducing manual tasks, and focusing on strategic projects.

Top Challenges to AI Adoption

Despite its potential, AI adoption faces challenges. An Atera survey found the top barriers are data privacy and security (34%), compatibility with existing systems (25%), and a skills gap (19%). The e-book provides actionable recommendations for overcoming these issues.

Key Takeaways from the E-Book:

Balance Integration with Practicality: Identify where AI will have the most impact and pilot test its implementation.

Prioritize Security and Privacy: Implement robust security measures and train employees on AI-specific risks.

Invest in Training: Conduct skills assessments and develop tailored training programs to close knowledge gaps.

Ready to clear the path to limitless IT? Download the e-book to learn more.