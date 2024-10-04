Five essential insights into generative AI for security leaders
What you need to consider to ensure ethical AI integration
Generative AI presents new opportunities and risks for the cybersecurity industry. The AI attack surface includes new threats such as deepfakes and disinformation. However, security teams can utilize AI to stay ahead of threats.
This whitepaper examines five topics security leaders need to be aware of when using Gen AI as part of their security strategy.
Here are the topics that are covered in this report:
- The speed of technology evolution
- Understanding the basics of foundational models
- How security leaders can spread awareness of AI-related risks
- How Gen AI can help security teams with their workload
Provided by SentinelOne
