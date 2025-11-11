Fortinet OT-Security-Plattform: Starker Schutz für entfernte OT-Standorte
OT-Organisationen benötigen eine einfache, zentralisierte und effektive Methode, um ihre gesamte Angriffsfläche zu sichern – von der größten Produktionsstätte bis hin zum kleinsten OT-Standort vor Ort.
Die Fortinet OT Security Platform bietet rugged, skalierbare Lösungen zum Schutz und zur Anbindung von OT-Standorten.
Wichtigste Vorteile:
- Vollständige Transparenz hilft, tote Winkel zu beseitigen
- Segmentation und SOC-Integration für eine strengere Kontrolle des Netzwerks
- Robuste Sicherheit, die für raue Umgebungen ausgelegt ist
Erfahren Sie, wie Fortinet Ihnen dabei helfen kann, den OT-Betrieb an Ihren OT-Standorten zu sichern und zu vereinfachen.
