Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms
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IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Application Development Platforms. Get an overview of the challenges faced by AI application development teams today, including barriers to responsible AI, cost optimization, and AI at scale. Then gain insights into IBM’s watsonx portfolio and how it helps developers build AI-powered applications quickly, securely, and responsibly.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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