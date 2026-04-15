Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: AI-Native Development Platforms

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Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: AI-Native Development Platforms
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What if domain knowledge mattered more than coding itself? This Gartner® report reveals how AI‑native development platforms and spec‑driven development are redefining developer productivity—streamlining workflows, eliminating bottlenecks, and accelerating innovation. Get the insights AI leaders need to turn productivity gains into growth.

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