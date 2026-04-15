Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: AI-Native Development Platforms
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What if domain knowledge mattered more than coding itself? This Gartner® report reveals how AI‑native development platforms and spec‑driven development are redefining developer productivity—streamlining workflows, eliminating bottlenecks, and accelerating innovation. Get the insights AI leaders need to turn productivity gains into growth.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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