Guide to enabling zero trust security

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Guide to enabling zero trust security
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

As organizations shift from datacenters to cloud, traditional perimeter defenses no longer suffice. This guide introduces a platform-based Security Lifecycle Management (SLM) approach and zero trust principles to safeguard identities, data, and infrastructure across hybrid environments. Discover how adopting zero trust can simplify complexity and strengthen resilience in today’s fast-moving cloud world.

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