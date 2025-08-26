How AI-Driven Applications Are Prioritizing Bot Protection and API Security in 2025
As we move into 2025, AI-driven applications and large language models (LLMs) are redefining digital business. Yet, with this transformative technology comes a new landscape of regulatory requirements and security risks, particularly around APIs— the connective tissue of these digital ecosystems. The anticipated regulatory focus on AI and the prominence of both the LLM OWASP Top 10 and the API Security OWASP Top 10 highlight the need for advanced bot protection and comprehensive API security solutions.
Organizations will need to prioritize these protections to keep pace with upcoming compliance requirements and guard against sophisticated threats in the evolving digital world. This white paper is tailored for key decision-makers such as CISOs, security architects, IT leaders, and compliance officers who are evaluating their organization’s readiness to meet emerging regulations, mitigate compliance risks, and safeguard critical systems against sophisticated threats. Whether you’re assessing potential vulnerabilities in your API infrastructure or planning for upcoming regulatory audits, this paper provides the insights and strategies needed to stay ahead..
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
2024 Imperva DDoS Threat Landscape Report
whitepaper
-
2025 Bad Bot Report
whitepaper
-
Financial Services Case Study: Developing Quantum-Safe Cryptography Solutions with Thales
whitepaper
-
Becoming Crypto Agile and Quantum-Safe with Thales Luna HSMs
whitepaper
-
Post-Quantum Cryptography
whitepaper
-
Guide To Boosting The Security of Your M365 Identities
whitepaper
-
Customer guide to data center decarbonization
whitepaper
-
5 Drivers of Hybrid Modular AI
whitepaper