How AI-Driven Applications Are Prioritizing Bot Protection and API Security in 2025

As we move into 2025, AI-driven applications and large language models (LLMs) are redefining digital business. Yet, with this transformative technology comes a new landscape of regulatory requirements and security risks, particularly around APIs— the connective tissue of these digital ecosystems. The anticipated regulatory focus on AI and the prominence of both the LLM OWASP Top 10 and the API Security OWASP Top 10 highlight the need for advanced bot protection and comprehensive API security solutions.

Organizations will need to prioritize these protections to keep pace with upcoming compliance requirements and guard against sophisticated threats in the evolving digital world. This white paper is tailored for key decision-makers such as CISOs, security architects, IT leaders, and compliance officers who are evaluating their organization’s readiness to meet emerging regulations, mitigate compliance risks, and safeguard critical systems against sophisticated threats. Whether you’re assessing potential vulnerabilities in your API infrastructure or planning for upcoming regulatory audits, this paper provides the insights and strategies needed to stay ahead..