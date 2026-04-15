IBV - Quantum is coming

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
IBV - Quantum is coming
(Image credit: IBM US)

With quantum advantage expected to emerge by late 2026, the 2025 Quantum Readiness Index from IBM exposes 5 critical realities driving quantum leadership today.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • IBV - Cut the cost of complexity report
    IBV - Cut the cost of complexity report

    whitepaper

  • Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: Multiagent Systems
    Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: Multiagent Systems

    whitepaper