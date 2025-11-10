Is your data centre ready for Gen AI?

The growth of generative AI (Gen AI) is creating a significant and urgent need for new data centre infrastructure. These workloads consume nearly 10x the power of a standard search, driving a projected 160% increase in data centre energy demand by 2030. This explosive demand requires a new approach to data centre design, focusing on higher rack densities and innovative cooling solutions.

Prefabricated modular data centres are a highly effective solution to these challenges. They can be deployed at least 30% faster than traditional facilities and offer a flexible, scalable approach that allows organisations to expand their capacity as needed.

Read this Guide to learn how this approach not only meets the immediate infrastructure needs of Gen AI but also supports sustainability goals by using efficient and recyclable equipment.