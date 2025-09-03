Mistral AI wants businesses to make new memories with Le Chat

Mistral AI, the French competitor to generative AI firms like OpenAI and Anthropic, has unveiled a new set of capabilities and partners for its AI assistant, Le Chat.

The first of these enhancements is Memories, which allows Le Chat to learn from previous interactions and refer back to previous insights, decisions and references. According to Mistral AI, this will help to “ensure continuity and deeper understanding over time”.

“Users stay in full control of their data as Le Chat allows anyone to add, edit, update, or remove any entry at any time, with clear privacy settings,” the company said, going on to claim that its memory capacity is “10 times higher than competitors for paying users and five times for free users”.

In addition to Memories, the company has also added over 20 Connection Partners to Le Chat, including Atlassian, Box, Stripe, GitHub, and Cloudflare, with Salesforce, Snowflake, and Databricks joining the line-up “soon”.

The integration of these Connection Partners gives Le Chat access to all relevant internal documentation.

Mistral added that both the new features, Memories and Connection Partners, are consistent with its commitment to building “privacy-first AI products”, adding they are “designed to ensure users have full control over their data”.

“This release makes Le Chat stand out as enterprise's most well-connected AI assistant,” the company said. “Users can now get a personalized experience, and build workflow automations across commonly used enterprise platforms.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ben Kus, CTO of Box, said: “AI delivers the highest ROI for enterprises when it adapts to their needs and is enriched by their unique business content and data.”

"Our integration with Mistral's Le Chat, together with the Box MCP server, brings powerful conversational AI directly to global customers' content in Box,” Kus added.

Mistral has a penchant for privacy

While Mistral AI’s claim to make “privacy-first AI products” is clearly its own marketing line in action, there’s nevertheless a grounding in truth.

Research from Incogni carried out in May 2025 ranked Le Chat as the least privacy-invasive platform, with ChatGPT and Grok coming in second and third respectively. At the other end of the scale were Meta.ai and Gemini.

This reputation has also helped the company make a name for itself in the growing field of sovereign AI. In June 2025, at VivaTech , the company announced a collaboration with Nvidia to create sovereign AI services in Europe.

Similarly, in July of the same year it launched AI for Citizens which saw the company working “in close partnership with governments and local entities to build solutions to local needs and goals”, with an emphasis on data sovereignty.

