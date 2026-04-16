Mit betrieblicher Ausfallsicherheit von IBM sind Sie Cyber-Bedrohungen immer einen Schritt voraus

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Mit betrieblicher Ausfallsicherheit von IBM sind Sie Cyber-Bedrohungen immer einen Schritt voraus
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

IBM FlashSystem ist eine moderne, schnelle, Flash-basierte Datenplattform, die entwickelt wurde, um nachhaltige und auf Unternehmen abgestimmte Datenspeicherlösungen und Cyber-Resilienz für eine Vielzahl lokaler und cloudbasierter Workloads bereitzustellen.

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