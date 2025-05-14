Dell Technologies World 2025 starts on 19 May 2025 in Las Vegas and I will be one of the many journalists, IT professionals, channel partners and others making their way to the Nevada desert to hear what CEO Michael Dell and the rest of the executive team have to say.

It’s been nearly 10 years since I last attended Dell Technologies World – or Dell EMC World as it was then – and to say a lot has changed in that time would be a serious understatement.

My finger hasn’t been completely off the pulse in the interim, however, so here are four things I expect to see at Dell Technologies World 2025

AI

Love it or deeply cynical about it (I’m somewhere in between), Dell Technologies has gone all in on AI . There are two prongs to this, as revealed at Dell Technologies World 2024: AI agents (aka agentic AI), and AI-enabling technologies in the form of AI factories , which loosely means the integration of hardware and software for an end-to-end solution.

Of course, for Dell there’s more than one aspect when it comes to integrating AI into hardware, given it has a range of enterprise servers, storage, and so-on in addition to laptops, desktops and thin clients. The company has also taken a particular interest in AI at the edge so that it can be processed as quickly as possible, with throughput being the key metric, rather than power. So there’s plenty to talk about.

Hardware

Speaking of hardware, we can almost certainly expect some updates across Dell Technologies’ portfolio. It’s only been a few months since the company overhauled its laptop products – in name at least – so we probably won’t get any major hardware announcements from this side of the business.

Nevertheless, some brief explanation of why the company chose to move from “XPS” naming to “Pro” , plus some further insights on the Dell Pro Max announcements made at Nvidia’s GTC conference in March could well be on the cards.

On the enterprise hardware side of the business, it’s been over six months since the company’s last product announcement in this area. While this is an area that in general moves slower than desktop hardware and several new items were announced during last year’s keynotes, it would be surprising for Michael Dell and the rest of the Dell Technologies speakers to come to the stage empty handed. Some kind of improvement or new features for an existing product is the minimum I would expect in this area.

Special guests

Technology conferences love to spice things up with a surprise appearance from a special guest. Last year, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell was joined on stage during his first day keynote by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss how they’re working together to create these AI factories.

While I wouldn’t necessarily expect to see Huang again, I expect to hear more about how AI factories have evolved and I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of another special guest appearance. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wouldn’t be out of the question, given Dell’s integration of copilot keys into its hardware, and he did appear in the flesh back in 2019 .

The Sphere

The Sphere is fast becoming the place to hold your tech conference keynote. In the past 12 months, both Google Cloud Next and HPE Discover opened with a general session held in Las Vegas’ latest attraction, which is conveniently attached to the Venetian Conference Center.

It just so happens that this is where Dell Technologies World is being held again this year, so it would surprise me if the company didn’t avail itself of this facility to wow attendees.

Whatever ends up happening, though, I will be on site reporting from the event. Stay tuned for live blogs, exclusive interviews, and a special podcast episode.