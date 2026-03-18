Nvidia targets open source interoperability with new model coalitions, agentic frameworks

Nvidia has announced a raft of open source initiatives at its 2026 GTC conference, which analysts have hailed as a sign of the company's long-term goals

Among the frameworks, models, and platforms introduced at Nvidia GTC, the one that’s received most attention is a new coalition of AI providers to drive development of open frontier AI models.

The Nemotron Coalition, as it has been named, includes providers such as Cursor, Mistral AI, Perplexity, and others, which Nvidia said will help “shape the next generation of AI systems”.

Each participating member will contribute their own “unique expertise” to the coalition, according to Nvidia, from data and evaluation frameworks to research and experts.

As part of the coalition, Nvidia announced plans to work alongside Mistral AI to co-develop a new base model, trained through NVIDIA DGX Cloud.

“The model will be shared with the open ecosystem and underpin the upcoming NVIDIA Nemotron 4 family of models,” the company said in a blog post announcing the move.

Charlie Dai, VP principal analyst at Forrester, said the move underlines the chipmaker’s shifting priorities, with a concerted focus now placed on interoperability amidst the rise of agentic and physical AI systems.

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“Nvidia’s positioning of open models as a strategic enabler for agentic AI and physical AI reinforces the argument that openness is less about cost savings alone and more about interoperability, observability, and long-term control as AI systems become more autonomous, distributed, and operationally critical,” he said.

Dai noted that Nvidia’s approach on this front highlights the growing appeal of open source frameworks, which often act as a “catalyst for enterprise AI adoption” through “lowering barriers to experimentation, accelerating innovation, and enabling openness”.

“Enterprises increasingly rely on open models, frameworks, and tools across AI infrastructure, model development, agentic workflows, and governance while pairing them with commercial offerings to manage risk and scale,” he explained.

Research from the Linux Foundation in November 2025 noted the surging appeal of open source AI models for enterprises, which often represent a more cost-effective and flexible option for IT leaders.

Open agentic ecosystems

Agentic AI has also been an area of focus for Nvidia at GTC 2026. The company unveiled the launch of NemoClaw during the opening conference keynote on Monday.

Built on top of OpenClaw, an open source framework that allows users to create their own AI agents, and will allow users to draw upon an array of coding agents or open source models – including Nvidia’s own Nemotron open models – to build agents.

During his opening keynote, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said: “Every company in the world today needs to have an OpenClaw strategy [and an] agentic systems strategy.”

Indeed, Dai, noted the NemoClaw announcement reflects a broader shift from model-centric adoption toward agentic and agent-based systems for the chipmaker, again focusing specifically on interoperability for users.

“The value of agentic AI depends less on model novelty and more on execution layers, governance, observability, and operational fit,” he said.

“Nvidia’s OpenClaw narrative reinforces this view by focusing on control, security, and sustained inference rather than raw model scale, underscoring that agentic AI will drive durable compute demand while forcing enterprises to rethink architecture, cost models, and operational safeguards.”

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