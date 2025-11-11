Optimizing AI Infrastructure: The Critical Role of Liquid Cooling
This report, authored by Victor Avelar and Wendy Torell of Schneider Electric, examines the growing need for liquid cooling in data centers, particularly for supporting high-performance AI infrastructure. The power demands of modern Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) used for AI are increasing with each new generation, making traditional air cooling inefficient and impractical. Liquid cooling has become an essential solution to dissipate the substantial heat generated by these high-density servers, allowing for higher compute density and reduced latency.
