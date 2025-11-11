Partnering for AI-Ready Data Centers

Partnering for AI-Ready Data Centers
AI-driven hypergrowth in the data center industry has created a race to build specialized infrastructure. Unlike traditional data centers, these facilities use GPU-accelerated servers that demand significantly more power and advanced cooling solutions. This rapid expansion is straining the industry and raising concerns about increased carbon emissions. To ensure sustainable growth, the industry must decouple expansion from environmental impact by utilizing low-carbon energy sources, designing more efficient AI-Ready data centers, and adopting sustainable business practices. The key to market leadership is the ability to deliver AI infrastructure at scale, sustainably.

