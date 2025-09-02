Productiv AI VisFinal Cut

Productiv AI VisFinal Cut
(Image credit: Productiv)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

This video highlights Shadow AI, an emerging threat where unmonitored AI usage within a company's network leads to "bleeding spend," data privacy issues, and compliance nightmares. The video demonstrates how Productiv's platform offers a solution by providing AI Visibility. It shows how the platform can identify every AI feature in use, revealing which applications are training on company data and who is using them. This allows companies to regain control, mitigate risks, and "light up" Shadow AI.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸