Productiv AI VisFinal Cut
This video highlights Shadow AI, an emerging threat where unmonitored AI usage within a company's network leads to "bleeding spend," data privacy issues, and compliance nightmares. The video demonstrates how Productiv's platform offers a solution by providing AI Visibility. It shows how the platform can identify every AI feature in use, revealing which applications are training on company data and who is using them. This allows companies to regain control, mitigate risks, and "light up" Shadow AI.
