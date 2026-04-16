Put AI to work for human resources

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
Put AI to work for human resources
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

The evolution of AI is changing the way we define and perform work as well as how we support the people who perform it. And as adoption continues to expand, it has the potential to disrupt 83 million jobs globally and create 69 million new job roles. Find out how HR leaders are leading the way and applying AI to drive HR and talent transformation.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Intelligentere agentische KI-Lösungen
    Intelligentere agentische KI-Lösungen

    whitepaper

  • Thank you - IBM Technology Summits
    Thank you - IBM Technology Summits

    whitepaper