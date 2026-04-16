Put AI to work for human resources
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The evolution of AI is changing the way we define and perform work as well as how we support the people who perform it. And as adoption continues to expand, it has the potential to disrupt 83 million jobs globally and create 69 million new job roles. Find out how HR leaders are leading the way and applying AI to drive HR and talent transformation.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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