Qu’est-ce qu’une plateforme de sécurité OT?
La réduction de l'écart entre les réseaux OT et IT signifie que l'infrastructure OT est désormais exposée aux menaces qui touchent généralement les systèmes IT.
Une plateforme de sécurité OT intégrée :
- Protège les dispositifs OT uniques
- Améliore la visibilité sur le réseau
- Prend en charge les correctifs virtuels
- Coordonne la réponse aux menaces
La plateforme de sécurité OT de Fortinet au service des sites industriels distants
