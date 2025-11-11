Qu’est-ce qu’une plateforme de sécurité OT?

Qu’est-ce qu’une plateforme de sécurité OT?
(Image credit: Fortinet)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

La réduction de l'écart entre les réseaux OT et IT signifie que l'infrastructure OT est désormais exposée aux menaces qui touchent généralement les systèmes IT.

Une plateforme de sécurité OT intégrée :

  • Protège les dispositifs OT uniques
  • Améliore la visibilité sur le réseau
  • Prend en charge les correctifs virtuels
  • Coordonne la réponse aux menaces
ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • La plateforme de sécurité OT de Fortinet au service des sites industriels distants
    La plateforme de sécurité OT de Fortinet au service des sites industriels distants

    whitepaper

  • Partnering for AI-Ready Data Centers
    Partnering for AI-Ready Data Centers

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸