The Data Foundation of AI Confidence
How can legal teams confidently adopt AI and automation? According to iManage, the answer lies in having a strong data foundation. The iManage Work platform provides this foundation, ensuring AI outputs are grounded in a company's documents, knowledge, and standards.
This approach leads to improved AI accuracy, faster time-to-value, and lower operational costs. The platform’s key features include:
- Intelligent Metadata Classification: The platform automatically classifies documents and extracts key information to improve search accuracy and productivity. This enrichment builds a strong foundation for AI.
- Ask iManage: This generative AI capability allows legal professionals to use natural language to quickly and securely find information within their documents. It provides direct answers with citations to the source material for easy verification.
- Workflow Automation: The platform can automate repetitive tasks, such as document summarization or comparison, freeing up time for higher-value work.
By integrating iManage, legal teams can achieve significant efficiency gains while keeping their data and reputation secure.
