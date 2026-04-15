The data leader's guide to AI-ready data

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The data leader&#039;s guide to AI-ready data
(Image credit: IBM US)

AI that’s ready for business starts with data that’s ready for AI. Managing enterprise data and preparing it for AI can be complex and challenging. As a data leader you have an important role in helping your organization navigate the challenges and setting it up for success with AI.

This guide provides actionable steps you can take to overcome those challenges, establish the groundwork for a trusted data foundation and help get your organization’s data ready for AI.

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ITPro

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