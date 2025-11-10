The hidden risks of US tech dependence for businesses

The hidden risks of US tech dependence for businesses
Widespread reliance on US-headquartered technology presents significant, often hidden risks for global businesses, particularly concerning security, data privacy, and legal compliance. US providers act as single points of failure, increasing vulnerability to major outages (like CrowdStrike). Furthermore, data entrusted to these companies is subject to demanding US laws (like the CLOUD Act), creating conflict with international regulations such as GDPR and risking steep penalties.

This dependence results in a loss of digital autonomy, allowing third parties to potentially scrape or use business data to train AI models without consent. To mitigate these risks and secure digital sovereignty, businesses must diversify their technology stack, prioritize non-US and open-source providers, and ensure their infrastructure aligns with local privacy regulations.

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

