The Time to Think About Quantum Is Now

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The Time to Think About Quantum Is Now
(Image credit: IBM US)

Director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow Jay Gambetta explains why leaders should start planning and explore vital skills and strategies needed for quantum-centric supercomputing.

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