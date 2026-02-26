Your customers aren’t keen on that customer service chatbot you introduced – here's why

Consumers are growing increasingly concerned about the use of AI in customer service, new research shows, with trust in chatbots dropping and a desire for human interaction building.

A YouGov survey for software firm Pega found that two-thirds (68%) of people were either not at all confident about the way businesses use generative AI when interacting with them.

More than half (54%) said they weren't confident that organizations are using it responsibly.

“AI can be transformational for customer service – but it has to live up to customer expectations,” said Simon Thorpe, director of Pega.

“There’s a simple reason why we’re seeing a lack of consumer trust in the use of AI. There are just too many first-hand examples of businesses deploying these tools in ways that lead to dead ends and frustration."

The main gripe is that AI needs to be more reliable, with half (50%) of respondents saying they rarely or never get successful customer service outcomes when interactions are AI-only.

Almost as many (48%) don’t trust businesses using AI to completely handle their customer service interactions as a result.

Overwhelmingly, consumers prefer dealing with people, with 80% saying they always or often achieve better outcomes when interacting only with a human and two-thirds (65%) saying they prefer human-led support.

By comparison, just 2% said they wanted to interact exclusively with generative AI chatbots.

"Businesses must build back consumer trust by moving past simple chatbots and deploying predictable AI agents that consistently get work done on behalf of customers," said Thorpe.

"If businesses can use AI to make customer service faster and easier, they can drive massive new efficiencies while retaining customer trust.”

Consumers know AI isn’t going anywhere

Despite a lack of trust and confidence in chatbots, consumers told Pega they’re resigned about the role generative AI will continue to play in modern life.

While nearly half (49%) say they never actively choose to use it in everyday tasks, they still do. Just 14% say they actively choose to use AI less than once a month, with 10% saying they choose to use it every day. And more than a quarter (26%) think they probably use it every day without realizing it.

A recent study from Gladly and Wakefield Research found a similar dislike of generative AI. While 88% of customers told the researchers that their issue was resolved through AI or a hybrid AI-to-human interaction, only 22% said the experience made them prefer the company.

"Customers don't resent AI," the report noted. "They resent wasted effort. When AI loops, blocks access to a human, or forces people to repeat themselves, trust erodes — even when the issue is eventually resolved."

Customer service leaders don't have much choice about implementing AI, according to recent data from Gartner . More than nine-in-ten (91%) told the firm they were under pressure to implement AI this year.

Respondents identified improving customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and self‑service success as their top priorities for 2026.

