Learning and operating Presto
Meet your team’s warehouse and lakehouse infrastructure needs
Are you a data engineer, data architect, platform engineer, cloud engineer, or software engineer who has been tasked with building a data platform for your team?
Businesses are capturing an incredible amount of data from devices that record metrics like user behavior, business transactions, location data, and much more. Presto is a distributed query engine that enables SQL access to any data source.
It is used to query very large data sets by horizontally scaling the query processing. This eBook from IBM will help you get up to speed with Presto’s basic principles and successfully deploy Presto at your company.
Download today and discover how you can interactively query data quickly.
Provided by IBM
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
By ITPro