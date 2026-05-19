Case Study: Taming the M365 Licensing "Monster" at Ellumen

As a one-man IT shop managing 200 remote employees, Mike Li at Ellumen was overwhelmed by a "monster" of Microsoft licensing complexity, plagued by overlapping licenses and a lack of vendor support. By partnering with Trusted Tech, Ellumen transformed its procurement process from a reactive administrative burden into a proactive strategy, securing an initial 30% savings that grew to a 50% total reduction in spend compared to direct pricing. Beyond immediate cost-cutting, this partnership provides specialized expertise to resolve complex SQL and server hurdles, dedicated account management to stay ahead of renewal deadlines , and the ability to launch modernization projects like Microsoft Intune by leveraging previously "hidden" support hours.

This case study also outlines how your organization can achieve similar results through a Microsoft 365 Licensing Consultation. This deep dive evaluates your current environment and seat utilization to provide a bespoke usage report, actionable cost-optimization recommendations, and a forward-looking security roadmap—all designed to secure the most favorable pricing before the July 1st rate increases. Download the full case study to learn how to replace licensing confusion with a proactive, expert-led channel that prioritizes your long-term technical and financial success.

Download the full case study to learn how your organization can replace licensing confusion with a "preferred channel" that prioritizes your long-term technical and financial success