Case Study: Taming the M365 Licensing "Monster" at Ellumen
As a one-man IT shop managing 200 remote employees, Mike Li at Ellumen was overwhelmed by a "monster" of Microsoft licensing complexity, plagued by overlapping licenses and a lack of vendor support. By partnering with Trusted Tech, Ellumen transformed its procurement process from a reactive administrative burden into a proactive strategy, securing an initial 30% savings that grew to a 50% total reduction in spend compared to direct pricing. Beyond immediate cost-cutting, this partnership provides specialized expertise to resolve complex SQL and server hurdles, dedicated account management to stay ahead of renewal deadlines , and the ability to launch modernization projects like Microsoft Intune by leveraging previously "hidden" support hours.
This case study also outlines how your organization can achieve similar results through a Microsoft 365 Licensing Consultation. This deep dive evaluates your current environment and seat utilization to provide a bespoke usage report, actionable cost-optimization recommendations, and a forward-looking security roadmap—all designed to secure the most favorable pricing before the July 1st rate increases. Download the full case study to learn how to replace licensing confusion with a proactive, expert-led channel that prioritizes your long-term technical and financial success.
Download the full case study to learn how your organization can replace licensing confusion with a "preferred channel" that prioritizes your long-term technical and financial success
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Case Study: Optimizing Efficiency & Slashing Costs at Lighthouse Autism Center
whitepaper
-
The Surprising Truth of Customer Experience Management
whitepaper
-
Start realizing ROI: A practical guide to agentic AI for tech leaders
whitepaper
-
Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing
whitepaper
-
GenAI Workload Taxonomy: An Early 2026 View
whitepaper
-
Modern Infrastructure For the AI Era
whitepaper
-
Deploying AI on a Budget
whitepaper
-
A Strategic Guide For Switching: From Intel® Xeon® To AMD Epyc™ Server Cpus
whitepaper