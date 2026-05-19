Crack the M365 Code to Take Control of Your Renewal: Optimize Costs, Strengthen Security, and Simplify Your Strategy

This collaborative session between Trusted Tech and Microsoft provides a comprehensive roadmap for organizations navigating the significant Microsoft 365 licensing and pricing changes effective July 1, 2026.

The presentation moves beyond surface-level price adjustments to explore the substantial added value being integrated into M365 suites. Key highlights include:

Licensing Evolution: A deep dive into the new features for Business Premium, E3, and E5 suites, including bundled security and productivity tools like Microsoft Defender, Intune, and Entra.

The M365 E7 Suite: An introduction to the newly announced E7 Frontier Suite, which consolidates E5 capabilities with Microsoft Copilot, advanced Entra features, and the new Agent 365 platform.

Strategic Renewal Planning: Practical guidance on aligning renewal timelines with internal budget cycles—ideally starting 12–15 months in advance—and leveraging assessments to identify "SaaS sprawl" and redundant third-party costs.

Post-Renewal Optimization: A framework for ensuring that upgraded licenses translate into measurable business outcomes through a continuous cycle of deployment, adoption, and measurement.

Data Readiness for AI: An exploration of Microsoft Fabric, illustrating how a unified data platform is essential for organizations looking to maximize their ROI on AI and Copilot investments.

The webinar concludes with an overview of exclusive promotional offers available through the CSP model and an invitation for attendees to engage in specialized readiness assessments to tailor their Microsoft strategy to their specific security and compliance needs.