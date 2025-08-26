Becoming Crypto Agile and Quantum-Safe with Thales Luna HSMs

Thales offers quantum-safe security solutions that help organizations transition seamlessly and cost-effectively, maintaining backward compatibility and crypto-agility. This prepares you for upcoming NIST post-quantum standards while keeping current systems secure.

The threat from large-scale quantum computers is imminent. The NSA and NIST have both recently highlighted this urgent need, confirming it's a matter of "when," not "if," these machines will break today's encryption.

Nations are in a quantum race. The Five Eyes alliance warns that adversaries are already harvesting and storing encrypted data. This data, currently secure, is at serious risk of compromise by future quantum attacks ("harvest and decrypt"). Any data needing secrecy for over a year is already vulnerable.

Thales advises immediate action for all organizations to update security systems and mitigate this critical infrastructure risk.