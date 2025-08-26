Becoming Crypto Agile and Quantum-Safe with Thales Luna HSMs
Thales offers quantum-safe security solutions that help organizations transition seamlessly and cost-effectively, maintaining backward compatibility and crypto-agility. This prepares you for upcoming NIST post-quantum standards while keeping current systems secure.
The threat from large-scale quantum computers is imminent. The NSA and NIST have both recently highlighted this urgent need, confirming it's a matter of "when," not "if," these machines will break today's encryption.
Nations are in a quantum race. The Five Eyes alliance warns that adversaries are already harvesting and storing encrypted data. This data, currently secure, is at serious risk of compromise by future quantum attacks ("harvest and decrypt"). Any data needing secrecy for over a year is already vulnerable.
Thales advises immediate action for all organizations to update security systems and mitigate this critical infrastructure risk.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Post-Quantum Cryptography
whitepaper
-
Guide To Boosting The Security of Your M365 Identities
whitepaper
-
Customer guide to data center decarbonization
whitepaper
-
5 Drivers of Hybrid Modular AI
whitepaper
-
Planning your AI-ready infrastructure
whitepaper
-
AI at the carbon crossroads
whitepaper
-
Level Up in Latin America with Paysafe
whitepaper
-
Evaluating the Future of the AI PC
whitepaper