Financial Services Case Study: Developing Quantum-Safe Cryptography Solutions with Thales
As quantum computing gets considerably closer to viable commercial use, standard public key cryptography will face significant security challenges. Some of today’s current algorithms could likely be hacked within hours or even minutes on a quantum computing platform. For this reason, to ensure the longevity of data security, many businesses are leveraging Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions to build resilience and crypto-agility. While adopting these quantum-safe algorithms and processes provides organizations with steadfast data protection even against ever-evolving future threats many are intimidated but what seems like a potentially effort-intensive process and costly retrofit.
