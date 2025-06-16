Explore AWS customer stories

Explore AWS customer stories
(Image credit: AWS)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Gen AI has moved beyond the hype and is starting to transform organizations of all sizes. Companies are already maximizing the value of gen AI on AWS. In this eBook, learn how 9 leading organizations are using this breakthrough technology to improve customer experience, boost employee productivity, and optimize processes.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Move quickly and confidently with secure gen AI
    Move quickly and confidently with secure gen AI

    whitepaper

  • Drive tangible value with gen AI
    Drive tangible value with gen AI

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸