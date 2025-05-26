Introduzione a OpenShift Virtualization
In un panorama IT in rapida evoluzione, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization – sviluppato con Intel – permette di integrare senza interruzioni macchine virtuali e container in un’unica piattaforma coerente. È la soluzione ideale per chi desidera razionalizzare le operazioni, ottimizzare le risorse e accelerare l’adozione del cloud-native, il tutto supportato dalla potenza e dalla sicurezza dei processori Intel® Xeon® di ultima generazione.
Partecipa a questa sessione per:
- Scoprire le principali funzionalità tecniche di OpenShift Virtualization
- Capire come superare le limitazioni delle VM tradizionali con un approccio moderno
- Vedere una demo tecnica su come iniziare il tuo percorso con OpenShift Virtualization, in modo semplice e performante
Preparati a un’infrastruttura più agile, efficiente ed energeticamente ottimizzata grazie alla tecnologia Red Hat e Intel.
