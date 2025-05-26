Mendix on AWS – Enabling Digitalization at Speed and Scale

Discover how Mendix on AWS empowers industrial companies to accelerate their digital transformation and achieve smart manufacturing goals.

This white paper explores how low-code development can break down silos, enable cross-functional collaboration, and create composable enterprises. Learn how Mendix's integration with AWS services provides scalability, flexibility, and the agility needed to navigate complex manufacturing environments.

Download now to understand how to leverage Mendix and AWS for faster, more efficient application development and deployment.