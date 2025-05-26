Mendix on AWS – Enabling Digitalization at Speed and Scale
Discover how Mendix on AWS empowers industrial companies to accelerate their digital transformation and achieve smart manufacturing goals.
This white paper explores how low-code development can break down silos, enable cross-functional collaboration, and create composable enterprises. Learn how Mendix's integration with AWS services provides scalability, flexibility, and the agility needed to navigate complex manufacturing environments.
Download now to understand how to leverage Mendix and AWS for faster, more efficient application development and deployment.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Mercury Systems’ Digital Thread Centralizes Manufacturing Systems Across The Product Lifecycle
whitepaper
-
Pilatus - Increase Transparency and Connectivity in Aerospace Manufacturing
whitepaper
-
Reimagine Smart Manufacturing and Supply Chains with Low Code
whitepaper
-
Rolls Royce - Delivering Connected Digital Solutions
whitepaper
-
Defense Buyer’s Guide to Rapid Application Development
whitepaper
-
Unlock the Future of Virtualization with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine
whitepaper
-
OpenShift Virtualization 101: Einführung in OpenShift Virtualization
whitepaper
-
Maîtrisez OpenShift Virtualization : Simplifiez la gestion de vos VM et conteneurs
whitepaper