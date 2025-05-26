Mercury Systems’ Digital Thread Centralizes Manufacturing Systems Across The Product Lifecycle
Learn how Mercury Systems revolutionised their manufacturing processes with Siemens solutions like Mendix and Teamcenter, creating a centralised digital thread across their product lifecycle.
This asset details how they achieved increased transparency, faster solution delivery, and a quicker pace of innovation by implementing a secure, cloud-based architecture and low-code applications.
Download to discover their successful strategy for bridging the gap between engineering and business systems of record.
