No Room for Error: Navigating The 2026 Threat Landscape
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The threat landscape is changing at an unprecedented pace. Attackers have industrialized—leveraging AI and SaaS complexity as a force multiplier to exploit networks at record speed. As cybercrime evolves into a scalable, automated business model, organizations must move beyond legacy defense to keep up.
Join Cloudflare’s threat research team, Cloudforce One, as we break down the most critical findings from the 2026 Cloudflare Threat Report. Leveraging insights from Cloudflare’s network–which protects 20% of the web, we will explore:
- The Identity Crisis: How infostealers neutralize MFA and turn ransomware into a simple "log-in" event.
- SaaS Supply Chain Weaponization: The risks of "connective tissue" vulnerabilities and surgical, multi-tenant breaches.
- The AI Force Multiplier: How generative AI is being used for real-time network mapping and hyper-realistic deepfakes.
- The New DDoS Baseline: Preparing for the era of autonomous strikes that exceed 30 Tbps.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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