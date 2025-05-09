Sustainability in the PC ecosystem
This brochure covers the latest Client sustainability innovations in our PC ecosystem. This includes the latest and greatest on modular design, materials, packaging, repair, environmental standards, product carbon footprint and more across the breadth of our Client portfolio including laptops, desktops, displays and PC accessories.
