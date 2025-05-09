Sustainability in the PC ecosystem

Sustainability in the PC ecosystem
(Image credit: Dell Technologies)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

This brochure covers the latest Client sustainability innovations in our PC ecosystem. This includes the latest and greatest on modular design, materials, packaging, repair, environmental standards, product carbon footprint and more across the breadth of our Client portfolio including laptops, desktops, displays and PC accessories.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸