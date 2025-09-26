Thales In-Person ID Proofing Solution

Fraud is evolving fast—your identity verification strategy should too. With data breaches and credential-stuffing attacks surging, today’s financial institutions must go beyond digital verification alone. Thales’ In-Person ID Proofing Solution delivers a smarter, hybrid approach that combines digital speed with in-branch assurance. Advanced scanners validate 6,000+ global ID types, enabling organizations to quickly, efficiently, and securely confirm identities in face-to-face settings—all while catching anomalies in real time.

Here’s why it matters:

  • Omni-channel security – Integrate digital and physical verification to stay ahead of fraud with unmatched flexibility and protection.
  • Stronger fraud defense – Defend against sophisticated attacks like deepfakes and synthetic identities with multi-layered verification.
  • Seamless compliance – Meet evolving AML, KYC, and regulatory requirements with confidence.
  • Frictionless user experience – Deliver security that feels invisible, creating a smooth, secure journey for customers.

From new account openings to high-value transactions, banks can stop fraud before it starts, reduce risk, and build lasting trust. Download the whitepaper to see how Thales keeps you one step ahead of financial crime.

